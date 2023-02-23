Rana Daggubati shares his views on the nepotism debate

Rana Daggubati became the latest star to share his views on the nepotism debate that has been going on in the film industry for years on end.

The actor, who is a star kid, was featured as a guest on a recent talk show with Nani. There, both actors shared their drastically different takes on the ongoing debate. A promo clip of the chat show that was shared online, had Nani hinting that it was the audiences who encouraged nepotism in the industry. He observed that while one lakh people will go to see his movie, Ram Charan’s film will draw in over one crore people.

Rana, on the other hand, opined that it was a child’s ‘duty’ to carry on the family’s legacy.

Sharing his thoughts on the debate, he said, “If you can’t carry on your parents’ achievements and legacy, then you are doing a disservice to your family.”

On the work front, Nani will be seen next in the film ‘Dasara’.

Rana Daggubati, on the other hand, will be seen on the OTT show ‘Rana Naidu’, which is said to be an Indian adaptation of ‘Ray Donovan’.