Rana Daggubati is excited to work with Big B, Rajinikanth

Rana Daggubati, who is gearing up to share the silver screen with cinematic legends Amitabh Bachchan and Rajinikanth in the Tamil action drama ‘Vettaiyan’, expressed his excitement, calling it a thrilling privilege that also brings a rush of nerves.

Talking to a leading media house exclusively on the sidelines of ‘IIFA’, Rana said, “Working with icons like Amitabh Bachchan and Rajinikanth sir is nothing short of a timeless opportunity. It is a privilege that comes with a bundle of nerves, but more than that, it is exciting. It is a chance to learn, to understand what it takes to reach the zenith of artistic excellence.”

When asked whether he agreed that it is a perfect recipe for a blockbuster with such an amazing cast for the film, which also stars Fahadh Faasil, he replied: “I am incredibly excited and yes, the anticipation is palpable. The film boasts an ensemble of immensely talented individuals and it has the potential to be something special. But it is the audience’s verdict that matters most. I truly hope they embrace it with the same enthusiasm we have poured into making it.”

Talking about what makes pan India films so popular, the 39-year-old star said, “Cinema is universal. We’re just divided by languages just the way the country is, but to the audience, it’s an emotion, an excitement and a story. When you tell stories that touch hearts, language and region become irrelevant.”

“The success of ‘Baahubali’, ‘Minnal Murali’, ‘Hanuman’ and ‘Manjummel Boys’ are classic examples of cinema that reverberated globally,” added the actor, who made his Hindi film debut in 2011 with ‘Dum Maaro Dum’.