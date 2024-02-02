‘Ramayan’ to be re-telecasted from February 5

‘Doordarshan’, India’s oldest and finest television channel, is organising a unique celebration featuring the spectacular re-telecast of the epic ‘Ramayan’. The serial will commence every day from February 5, 2024, at 6 pm and will be re-telecast on the next day at noon.

‘Ramayan’ is a historical epic that profoundly touches upon Indian literature and culture. This narrative takes the audience on a unique journey of devotion while imparting essential lessons in morality, righteousness and a spirit of service.

‘Doordarshan’ has thoroughly prepared to reintroduce Ramanand Sagar’s ‘Ramayan’ and is determined to offer viewers a new experience of this remarkable story.

Director-General of ‘Doordarshan’, Kanchan Prasad, stated, “We invite all viewers to join the re-telecast of this epic journey and see this extraordinary saga from a new perspective.”

As the serial begins its broadcast, viewers are invited to tune in to the ‘Doordarshan’ channel to enjoy the serial.