'Ram Setu' To Stream On Amazon Prime Video On December 23

Mumbai: Akshay Kumar-starrer "Ram Setu" will start streaming on 'Prime Video' from December 23, the streamer announced on Wednesday.

Directed by Abhishek Sharma of "Parmanu" and "Tere Bin Laden" fame, the action-adventure movie was released in theatres countrywide in October this year.

The movie, which also featured Jacqueline Fernandez and Nushrratt Bharuccha, is presented by 'Prime Video' in association with Kumar's 'Cape of Good Films', 'Lyca Productions' and 'Abundantia Entertainment'.

Kumar said "Ram Setu" is a film rooted in Indian history and he is glad that it will reach a bigger audience with its release on 'Prime Video'.

"The film received positive response during its theatrical release and we are excited to take it to our audiences far and wide. It's a well-researched film that not just brings out the authenticity in storytelling, but also gives the viewers an immersive experience through its state-of-art VFX technology that further enhances the narrative," the 55-year-old actor said in a statement.

"Ram Setu" follows an atheist archaeologist (Kumar) turned believer who must race against time to prove the true existence of the legendary Ram Setu before evil forces destroy the pillar of India's heritage.

The movie also starred Nassar and Pravessh Rana in pivotal roles.