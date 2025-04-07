Ram Charan’s ‘Peddi’ gets a release date

Actor Ram Charan’s highly awaited pan-India project ‘Peddi’, directed by National Award-winning filmmaker Buchi Babu Sana, has already created a significant buzz with its title and two striking first-look posters. On the auspicious occasion of Ram Navami, the makers unveiled the first shot and also announced the film’s release date. The film, also starring Janhvi Kapoor, Shiva Rajkumar, Jagapathi Babu and Divyendu Sharma, will hit theatres on March 27, 2026.

The first shot begins with an electrifying atmosphere as a massive crowd erupts in cheers for ‘Peddi’. Ram Charan makes a stunning, power-packed entrance as Peddi, effortlessly carrying a bat slung over his shoulder while smoking a cigar - exuding an unmatched aura of confidence as he strides onto the cricket ground. His entrance is nothing short of iconic and the dialogue delivery adds to the intensity. The sequence unfolds with his dynamic actions - running, jumping through vast paddy fields and finally stepping onto the cricket field. His powerful move of stepping out of the crease, slamming the handle of the bat onto the ground and knocking the ball out of the park delivers an adrenaline-charged moment that gives goosebumps and leaves you craving more.

Ram Charan’s rugged new look - long hair, a thick beard and a nose ring - amplifies the rawness of his character, adding further intensity to his screen presence. A standout moment is his flawless execution of the Vizianagaram dialect, a first in his career, which adds authenticity and depth to his portrayal. The dialogue in this opening sequence is a succinct reflection of his character’s life philosophy, making it a pivotal moment. The visuals, captured by R Rathnavelu, are breathtaking, while the musical score by Academy Award-winner AR Rahman adds a powerful, thumping beat that heightens the energy of the scene.