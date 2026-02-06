Ram Charan’s ‘Peddi’ gets a new release date

The much-awaited Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor’s ‘Peddi’ now has a new release date. Marking double celebrations for Ram Charan, who recently embraced fatherhood by welcoming twins, the pan-India film will release on April 30, 2026.

Ever since it was announced, ‘Peddi’, directed by Buchi Babu Sana, has been dominating social media conversations. From its striking first-look posters to teaser glimpses and the chart-topping track ‘Chikiri Chikiri’, every update from the film has only amplified the excitement among fans.

The newly unveiled poster showcases Ram Charan in an intense, long-haired and heavily bearded look, sporting a rugged, bloodied face and a dust-covered avatar. Standing amidst a charged crowd, his commanding presence hints at a powerful and mass-packed character, raising excitement around the film.

Peddi’s song ‘Chikiri Chikiri’ created a massive wave right from its release, clocking an incredible 46 million views within just 24 hours and emerging as one of the most watched and loved tracks of the year. Composed by the legendary AR Rahman, the track features soulful vocals by Mohit Chauhan with lyrics penned by Balaji.