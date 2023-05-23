Ram Charan wants 'to explore India more'

‘RRR’ fame Ram Charan recently talked about his Hollywood debut and the kind of films he wants to work on in the future.

The actor was at the ‘Film Tourism for Economic and Cultural Preservation’ event at Sher-i-Kashmir International Convention Centre (SKICC).

When asked about making a debut in Hollywood, he said, “I want to explore India more and I don’t think I would want to travel anywhere else for my films unless the producer or director is from Hollywood. I want to stick to my culture.”

Ram Charan then spoke about the ‘strong culture’ India has.

“I want to educate people that our Indian sentiments are so strong. Our culture is so strong. There’s a lot of dignity in our stories. Nowadays, when you see it, it’s not a South Indian or North Indian movie. It’s about Indian ‘mitti’ ka stories. These stories are finally coming out,” he said.

The actor, who gained global recognition with his power-packed performance in the SS Rajamouli directed ‘RRR’, will next be seen in the Tamil-Telugu bilingual ‘Game Changer’, which also stars ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’ star Kiara Advani. He also has a yet-untitled project with director Buchi Babu Sana.