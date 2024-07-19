Ram Charan to be awarded ‘Ambassador for Indian Art and Culture’ at IFFM 2024

Superstar Ram Charan will be the ‘Guest of Honour’ at the 15th edition of the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM) and will be feted with the ‘Ambassador for Indian Art and Culture’ award for his contributions to Indian cinema. The 10-day festival, which will begin on August 25, will also host a retrospective of his iconic films, celebrating his remarkable journey in the film industry.

Ram Charan, who is the son of megastar Chiranjeevi, expressed his gratitude, saying, “I am deeply honoured to be a part of the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne that celebrates the diversity and richness of Indian cinema on an international platform.”

The 39-year-old star considers it an honour to represent Indian films globally.

“It’s a privilege to represent our film industry and connect with fans and cinephiles from across the globe. The success of ‘RRR’ and the love it received worldwide has been overwhelming and I am thrilled to share this moment with the audience in Melbourne. I look forward to this tremendous opportunity to hoist our national flag here in Melbourne,” he added.