Ram Charan & pet dog make history at Madame Tussauds after Queen Elizabeth

In a historic first for Indian cinema, global superstar Ram Charan has been immortalised in wax at Madame Tussauds London not just alone, but alongside his beloved pet dog, Rhyme. This rare honour places him in elite company as the only celebrity after Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II to be depicted with their pet at the iconic museum.

The unveiling was a deeply personal and emotional moment, held behind closed doors in London and attended by Ram Charan’s family and inner circle. Originally, the announcement was meant to be postponed in light of the current Indo-Pak situation. However, with peace slowly prevailing and things returning to normal, the family felt it was the right time to share the moment with the world.

Ram Charan’s wax figure is styled in the black velvet ‘bandhgala’ he famously wore to the 2023 Oscars - the very night when ‘Naatu Naatu’ made history as the first Indian song to win an Oscar for ‘Best Original Song’.

One of the most heartfelt moments during the unveiling was when Ram Charan’s father, legend Chiranjeevi, became visibly emotional, reflecting how special and personal this milestone was for the family. The event was also attended by his mother Surekha, wife Upasana Konidela and daughter Klin Kaara Konidela.

Fans and visitors can view the statue in London until May 19, 2025, after which it will move to Madame Tussauds Singapore for public display. Meanwhile, Ram Charan will next be seen in ‘Peddi’, where Janhvi Kapoor will be seen as the female lead.