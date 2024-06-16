Ram Charan celebrates first Father’s Day with his daughter

Ram Charan and Upasana Kamineni Konidela welcomed their first daughter Klin Kaara in June 2023. The actor, now a father, seems to have developed that special bond with her. On his first Father’s Day, Ram shared how his world revolves around his little princess.

“During the first six months, I felt nothing, except a sense of responsibility and the fact that a new member of the family had joined us. I was amazed at the bond that a mother and child share and I just could not replicate that. Then I spoke to a friend of mine who is also a senior parent and he told me that it happens and it’s normal to feel that way and that he didn’t feel that kind of connection with his second child until nearly a year after her birth. Now that Klin is interacting and recognising people, she misses me when I am not at home. The whole ball game changed. I feel left out when I am not around her, so I don’t feel like going out,” he said.

Ram also revealed that he now plans his work schedule as per his daughter and intends to do so till she starts schooling. “I don’t want to miss a single moment with Klin. I have worked hard for 15 years and now I want to be back home by 6 pm. I tell my producers that this is how it’s going to be. When I see her, my heart lights up. I just don’t feel like going to work. I don’t even let her go for a shower in the morning. I’m like, what, babies don’t need a shower! I’m that addicted to her,” he added.

Being a doting father, Ram also shared what’s he better at even from Upasana: “I feed Klin at least twice a day, I love doing that. I do my readings with her, too. Upasana is a fantastic parent, but when it comes to feeding her, no one can beat me. I can get her to finish the whole bowl of food. I have some superpowers when it comes to this.”

He also believes that being a hands-on father in this day and age is very important. He said, “In the early years of a child’s life, it’s crucial to provide them with a sense of security, where they feel cared for and not neglected. These are the foundation years, if we don’t focus on this now or later, this can turn into attention-seeking habits. So, I take her to a play school, go to swimming classes with her and take her to my readings so that we are part of each other’s routine.”