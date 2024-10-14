Rakul Preet Singh shares her early struggles in Mumbai

Rakul Preet Singh, who began her career working in Kannada and Telugu films, recently opened up about her early struggles in Mumbai and how living away from the crowd of actors and models helped her maintain a positive mindset. She also recalled being replaced in a Prabhas’ film in 2011 after shooting for it for four days.

Recalling her initial days, Rakul told ‘Filmfare’, “I was in paradise. I would think it’s okay if I didn’t get a role, something else is there for me. I wasn’t corrupted and it helped that I wasn’t living in the whole actor/model area in Mumbai. I was living in Kandivali. I was detached from the actor/model circuit. I would diligently go and do my work and there were a lot of rejections. There was a film in Telugu that I shot for four days and I was replaced. It was with Prabhas.”

“It was for the best. Everybody had the best intentions. I was new and in my second year in college. I was studying on the set for my exams. The film was ‘Mr Perfect’. So, after we finished the first schedule, I went to Delhi and there I got to know that I had been replaced by Kajal Aggarwal. So, Kajal and Prabhas’ other film was released that week while we were shooting and it had become a blockbuster. So, the producers thought to repeat the same cast and it was a business call. That happens many times when a new girl gets replaced,” she added.

When asked if she was heartbroken with the news, Rakul said, “No, I didn’t know that aspect. I went back to Delhi and they told me that they would let me know about the second schedule. I got to know that I had been replaced when I went back to Delhi. I said, ‘Okay. There is something better for me’.”