Rakul Preet Singh likes 'old-school romance'

Rakul Preet Singh had interesting on-screen romances and relationships in films like ‘De De Pyaar De’ and ‘Doctor G’, but in reality, she is more inclined toward old-school romance. While the actor is also recognised for making her relationship with actor-producer Jackky Bhagnani public, little was known about her love life before this recent revelation.

During an interview, Rakul Preet Singh shared the reason behind her prolonged singlehood.

She expressed her belief in the kind of love portrayed in 1990s films like ‘Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge’, emphasising her preference for a dream-like, old-fashioned romance. While acknowledging that movies have influenced her perception of love, she clarified that her idea of romance is not necessarily mushy or dreamy but rather emphasises the importance of finding a deep friendship within a romantic relationship. As she couldn't find that connection, she remained single for a long time.

In a twist reminiscent of movie plots, Jackky Bhagnani entered her life one fine day, changing everything for her.

During a previous interview, Rakul also shared her perspective on going public with her relationship and stated that both she and Jackky believe in transparency and see no reason to hide or be secretive about their connection.