Rakul Preet Singh calls working with R Madhavan an ‘absolute delight’

Rakul Preet Singh recently opened up about her experience working with R Madhavan in her upcoming film ‘De De Pyaar De 2’. In the movie, Madhavan plays her father, who becomes the main obstacle in Ashish and Ayesha’s love story.

Opening up about working with him as her on-screen father, the actress shared in an interview with IANS, “I have always been a fan of him. It was amazing to associate with him as his daughter. I think we shared so many interesting conversations on sets and learnt so much from him. What a fantastic actor he is! I think whenever the person next to you is a great actor, your performance also enhances and he helped me do that.”

“I think learning from his wisdom of all these years and just such a lovely person he is and so grounded, so amazing as a human being that it really reinstates the fact that you have to stay grounded, no matter how many years you have been in the industry, it’s been an absolute delight working with him,” she added further.

The sequel follows Ashish and Ayesha as they face love, laughter and family drama when Ashish meets her parents.

Directed by Anshul Sharma, ‘De De Pyaar De’ stars Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh in lead roles and it will hit theatres on November 14, 2025.