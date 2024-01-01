Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani to marry in February this year

It is an open fact that Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani are in a relationship. On his birthday two years ago, she confirmed their relationship with a birthday post for him.

Now, it is being reported that the couple are all set to tie the knot in February this year. Talking about her relationship in an interview with ‘Filmfare’, Rakul said, “We’re both of the opinions that there is nothing to hide or be sly about a relationship. If you are in one, the best thing is to give each other that respect and acknowledge it. Let’s face it. We all know who the couples are, hiding and running. Both of us don’t come from that school of thought.”

As per a report by ‘Hindustan Times’, it is being suggested that the date for the marriage has been decided as February 22 and the wedding will take place in Goa. The details of the wedding are being kept hush-hush as both Rakul and Jackky are private people and wish to keep their wedding a very private affair.

Rakul and Jackky are reportedly on a hiatus before delving into wedding arrangements. He is presently in Bangkok for his bachelor celebration, while she is also relishing her break in Thailand.

On the work front, Jackky is busy with multiple productions like ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’ and an untitled film with Shahid Kapoor, while Rakul has films lined up with Kamal Haasan, Ajay Devgn and Arjun Kapoor.