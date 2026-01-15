Raju Majumder’s debut Bengali film ‘Phonibabu Viral’ takes comic route

It isn’t surprising that Bengali actor Raju Majumder has decided to make his directorial debut with a comedy. Majumder, who has acted in films like ‘Prem Amar’, ‘Paglu 2’, ‘Le Chhaka’, ‘Sedin Dekha Hoyechilo’ and more, has recently shot his first film ‘Phonibabu Viral’. And quite expectedly, he has roped in the best names in Bengali comedy like Subhasish Mukherjee, Kharaj Mukherjee and Kanchan Mullick. It also stars Roshni Bhattacharya and others.

Majumder will be highlighting the contrast between the ‘real’ and ‘reel’ world today. In the film, Subhasish will be seen playing Phonibabu, a 75-year-old resident of a village. All his life, he took care of his family, but now, he has become a burden to all. However, things change when he becomes a sensation on the internet.

“During the lockdown, the idea of ‘Phonibabu Viral’ came to my mind. In today’s world, from children to the elderly, almost everyone has a smartphone in their hands and everyone wants to become viral overnight. Through ‘Phonibabu Viral’, I have tried to search for answers, in a light-hearted and entertaining way, about the difference in the world of reel and real,” said Majumder.