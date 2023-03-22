Rajkummar Rao shares his thoughts on edits made to 'Bheed' trailer

New Delhi: Only makers can give an answer to this,” Rajkummar Rao said, sidestepping queries about the trailer of his new film ‘Bheed’ which was pulled from social media only to be re-released with edits.

Last week, there were reports that the trailer of the Anubhav Sinha directorial was pulled down from ‘YouTube’ amid backlash over the negative depiction of the COVID-19 lockdown. The new trailer has allegedly removed references regarding Partition 1947 and Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s speech announcing nationwide lockdown in March 2020.

Rao, who was joined by his co-star Ashutosh Rana, said only Sinha could answer the queries related to the film’s trailer. Sinha, who also serves as producer on ‘Bheed’ via ‘Benaras Mediaworks’ along with Bhushan Kumar’s ‘T-Series’, gave the event a miss.

“Only makers can give an answer to this. I don’t cut the trailer or put it on social media. This is not my responsibility. It’s a creative decision. Only Anubhav sir can tell you about it and you will meet him soon,” Rao told reporters here.

‘Bheed’ is a sociopolitical drama that is a one-day story set during the COVID-19 pandemic. The film, shot in black and white, also stars Bhumi Pednekar, Pankaj Kapur and Dia Mirza.

Asked why the team decided to shoot ‘Bheed’ in black-and-white, Rana said life’s tragedies are never colourful, they are always black or white.

“It is said that before the Big Bang, the earth was draped in deep darkness. When the big bang happened, there was light all over. When we come out of that black-and-white zone, only then does our life become a rainbow of seven colours. In ‘Bheed’, we are talking about the Coronavirus tragedy that brought those mighty humans to their knees who have travelled from Mars to all different planets in the universe. That virus forced us humans to stay cooped up in our 4x4 houses. The pandemic was a black-and-white era,” the actor added.