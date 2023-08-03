Rajkummar Rao on SRK: 'He is the most jawan actor of our times'

The recently released trailer for Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK’s upcoming ‘Netflix’ series ‘Guns and Gulaabs’ feeds off unadulterated nostalgia for the 1990s. The show is led by actors Rajkummar Rao, Dulquer Salmaan, Gulshan Devaiah and Adarsh Gourav. Speaking at the trailer launch event of his series, Rao, who has often spoken about his love for Shah Rukh Khan, credited him as the one star who defined 1990s Bollywood for him.

On being asked about the actor who defined the 1990s era for him, Rao replied, “There is one and only Shah Rukh Khan. He is the most ‘jawan’ actor of our times.”

‘Guns and Gulaabs’ has Rajkummar Rao essaying the role of ‘Paana Tipu’, a lovestruck man who kills with a ‘paana’ without blinking an eye. Before the ‘Netflix’ series, he worked with Raj and DK on the horror comedy ‘Stree’ and going forward, he wants to work with them ‘again and again’.

“I want to be in all projects done by Raj and DK. Be it ‘The Family Man’ and ‘Farzi’. I love the world they create. I love them to death. When they first narrated the script of ‘Stree’ to me, I thought about how they came up with such ideas. But they are known for that. Raj and DK think what nobody else can,” he said.

Raj and DK believe they have gone back to their own sensibilities with ‘Guns and Gulaabs’. “This is a throwback to our initial films like ‘99’ and ‘Shor in the City’. That kind of genre and energy. In a way, it’s us going back to our own early sensibilities.”

The creators have also borrowed heavily from the 1990s because they believe it was a ‘simpler’ era.

‘Guns and Gulaabs’, also starring TJ Bhanu, Shreya Dhanwanthary, Pooja Gor and late actor Satish Kaushik, will stream on ‘Netflix’ from August 10.