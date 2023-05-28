Rajkummar Rao gets candid about having three releases this year

titled ‘Guns and Gulaabs’, filmmaker Karan Johar-produced comedy-drama ‘Mr and Mrs Mahi’ and Shrikant Bolla biopic ‘Sri’.

The Bollywood actor, who was recently in Abu Dhabi for IIFA 2023, shared: “I have three projects for release coming up this year. I will be seen in a series for ‘Netflix’ by Raj and DK titled ‘Guns and Gulaabs’, then I have a film with Janhvi Kapoor ‘Mr and Mrs Mahi’ and I will also be seen in ‘Sri’ which is a biopic.”

‘Guns and Gulaabs’, directed by Raj and DK of ‘The Family Man’ fame, explores the dark side of every man. Starring Rajkummar Rao with Dulquer Salman, Gulshan Devaiah and Adarsh Gourav, it brings back the retro aesthetic of 1990s movies.

‘Mr and Mrs Mahi’, directed by Sharan Sharma, is a cricket drama starring ‘Roohi’ fame Janhvi Kapoor alongside Rajkummar.

In the film ‘Sri’, Rajkummar Rao will be seen playing the Indian Industrialist Srikanth Bolla, who did not let his visual impairment come in the way of his vision and founded ‘Bollant Industries’.