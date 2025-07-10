Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa to become parents soon

New Delhi: Bollywood actor couple Patralekhaa and Rajkummar Rao on Wednesday announced that they are expecting their first child together.

The couple shared the news in a joint post on ‘Instagram’, where they posted a message that read "Baby on the way".

They captioned it, "Elated."

Rao, 40 and Patralekhaa, 35, dated for 11 long years before tying the knot in November 2021.

Many celebrities, including Bhumi Pednekar, Farah Khan and Kiara Advani, congratulated the couple on Instagram.

"So happy for you both my dear friends," wrote actor Sonam Kapoor.

Varun Dhawan said, "Congratualtionsssssss."

Rao, known for his acclaimed performances in films like “Stree 2”, “Srikanth”, “Badhaai Do”, “Trapped” and “Shahid”, is currently awaiting the release of his film "Maalik" on Friday.

Patralekhaa, who debuted opposite Rao in Hansal Mehta’s “CityLights”, has featured in shows such as “IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack” and “Mai Hero Boll Raha Hu”. She was most recently seen in "Phule", opposite Pratik Gandhi.