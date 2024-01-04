Rajkumar Hirani’s ‘Dunki’ is now fourth-biggest hit of SRK’s career

Shah Rukh Khan’s latest film, ‘Dunki’, hit the Rs 200 crore mark in India yesterday. On its second Wednesday, the film minted around Rs 3.30 crore, according to industry tracker ‘Sacnilk’. Following a strong performance with Rs 11.50 crore on Sunday and Rs 9 crore on Monday, the movie experienced a major drop of over 50 percent on Wednesday, earning Rs 3.85 crore. The total domestic collection of the film now stands at Rs 203.92 crore. ‘Dunki’ had an overall 11.83 percent Hindi occupancy on Wednesday. The movie has received mixed reviews from the audience and critics.

Shah Rukh’s latest movie has crossed Rs 409 crore worldwide. It has now outperformed the film ‘Dilwale’, which made Rs 394 crores globally. ‘Dunki’ is now the fourth highest-grossing film of SRK’s career, trailing behind ‘Jawan’, ‘Pathaan’ and ‘Chennai Express’, which earned Rs 1156 crores, Rs 1050 crores and Rs 424 crores, respectively.

‘Dunki’ marks the first collaboration between SRK and director Rajkumar Hirani. The film also stars Boman Irani, Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, Vikram Kochhar and Anil Grover in pivotal roles. The film clashed with Prabhas starrer ‘Salaar’ at the box office. Helmed by Prashanth Neel, ‘Salaar’ has minted more than Rs 650 crore globally.

Hirani’s recent movie marks his return to filmmaking after a five-year gap since his last project, ‘Sanju’, in 2018. ‘Sanju’, starring Ranbir Kapoor, was a box office success, earning Rs 342.57 crore in India and a worldwide total of Rs 588 crore.

‘Dunki’ is not facing major competition from the Prabhas-starrer ‘Salaar’. It will face new competition in the form of ‘Merry Christmas’, starring Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi, on January 12.