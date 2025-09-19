Rajinikanth’s 50 year cinematic journey lights up Chennai streets

On September 19, ‘Prime Video’ unveiled a one-of-a-kind tribute video celebrating the legendary Rajinikanth’s 50-year glorious cinematic journey, coinciding with the launch of his much-anticipated Tamil action thriller ‘Coolie’ on the streaming service. The video offers heartfelt homage, honouring the megastar’s iconic style, unmatched on-screen presence and deep bond with fans across generations.

Complementing the celebration and the video, ‘Prime Video’ also rolled out a high-impact billboard campaign across Chennai featuring Rajinikanth’s most popular punchlines, reimagined as a fan’s tribute to the legend. The cityscape comes alive, transforming everyday streets into a living canvas celebrating the superstar’s legendary career.

‘Coolie’ is now streaming in Tamil, with dubbed versions available in Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada, exclusively on ‘Prime Video’ in India and in over 240 countries and territories worldwide. The film delivers a gritty action thriller experience, blending justice, loyalty and high-octane drama that keeps audiences on the edge of their seats.

Since its launch, ‘Coolie’ has been trending worldwide in the ‘Top 10 Movies’ in over 20 countries including India, Australia, Singapore, Hong Kong, UAE and others, reaffirming Rajnikanth’s unmatched global fandom.