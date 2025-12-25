Rajat Kapoor on his role in ‘Drishyam 3’: ‘There’s no arc, I’m still behind Tabu’

Rajat Kapoor is coming back in ‘Drishyam 3’. He will again play the husband of Tabu’s character, Meera Deshmukh. This role was also featured in earlier films.

Talking openly, the actor said his role has not changed much. He said, “There’s nothing to crack. I was standing behind Tabu; that’s it.”

Talking to ‘SCREEN’, he added, “There’s no arc. I’m still standing behind Tabu.”

In recent years, Rajat has often played senior officers and authority figures. In 2025, he appeared as a senior income tax officer in ‘Raid 2’. In that film, he was shown as the boss of Ajay Devgn’s character. Later, he played the director general of police in Netflix’s ‘Raat Akeli Hai: The Bansal Murders’. There too, he was calm and silent, watching everything while others did the hard work. This has become a familiar space for him.

Kapoor is very clear about the problem with these roles. He said, “Oh man, income tax, CBI - that’s where I’m stuck at.” He explained that such characters mostly react and don’t act much. He also said that a generic cop role can be boring. He explained it simply. He said such characters come at the end and say, “Chalo sab andar!” He feels that without depth, these roles do not offer much to do.

In ‘Drishyam 3’, Rajat’s character again stays close to Meera Deshmukh. Meera is a strong officer with inner conflict. Rajat’s role stays quiet and small. When asked if the third part would give his character growth, he laughed and said no. He clearly said there is no arc for him. Still, his calm presence adds balance to Tabu’s powerful role.