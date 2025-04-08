Rajat Kapoor & Geetanjali Kulkarni team up for suspense horror ‘Khauf’,

Horror seems to be the go-to content idea for makers. And now ‘Prime Video’ has announced the premiere date of its upcoming suspense horror original series ‘Khauf’. Marking her debut as a creator and showrunner, the series is helmed by Smita Singh and features a stellar ensemble cast including Monika Panwar, Rajat Kapoor, Abhishek Chauhan, Geetanjali Kulkarni and Shilpa Shukla.

‘Khauf’, which premieres on April 18, delves into the eerie and unsettling journey of Madhu, a young woman seeking refuge in a hostel in a new city, hoping for a fresh start, unaware of its dark history of hidden secrets. As she struggles to escape the shadows of her past, she finds herself trapped in a chilling battle against unexplained forces lurking both within her room and beyond. As the sinister presence tightens its grip, Madhu’s reality twists into a waking nightmare - one from which she may never escape.

“Suspense horror dramas have a unique ability to captivate audiences by blending psychological depth with spine-chilling suspense, making them one of the most intriguing genres in storytelling. ‘Khauf’ elevates the genre with an intense, layered narrative that will thrill fans, plunging them into an abyss of fear,” said Nikhil Madhok, Head of ‘Originals’, ‘Prime Video India’.

According to Singh, horror thrives on emotions and atmosphere and with ‘Khauf’, they tried to create a story that is both unsettling and deeply human. “Madhu’s journey isn’t just about confronting external horrors - it’s also about facing her own fears and past traumas. Collaborating with ‘Prime Video’ has been incredible. They’re known for taking bold bets and giving opportunities to fresh, authentic voices - empowering creators to push boundaries and tell stories that might otherwise remain untold,” she said.