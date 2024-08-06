Rajadhiraaj – World’s first mega Musical Odyssey of Love, Life, and Leela all set to premiere at NMACC- The Grand Theatre

The World’s first mega musical on Shri Krishna - “Rajadhiraaj: Love Life Leela” conceptualised and created by Dhanraj Nathwani is set to captivate audiences with a one of its kind theatrical experiences, bringing to life the magnanimity and benevolence of Shri Krishna. Set to unfold at the (NMACC) Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre’s - Grand Theatre the musical will have a runtime of 120 minutes, with shows running daily from August 15th to September 1st, 2024.

Inviting audiences to experience the magic and majesty of Krishna in this unprecedented musical, Dhanraj Nathwani, said, "Creating 'Rajadhiraaj: Love Life Leela' has been a journey of devotion and passion for me. Shri Krishna's life is an endless source of inspiration, and through this musical, our aim is to share the beauty, wisdom, and love that he embodies. I am thrilled to bring his timeless stories and intertwining journeys of Shri Krishna as Shrinathji and Dwarkadheesh, in a way that has never been seen before, embarking the audience on an unforgettable journey into the divine saga of Shri Krishna.”

With its rich storytelling, stunning visuals, and soul-stirring music, Executive Producer - Bhoomi Nathwani guarantees an immersive experience. She further added, “We are deeply grateful to the entire cast and crew for their immense efforts in bringing this magnificent production to life. We are confident that the audiences will be mesmerized, as the ensemble of over 180 artists embark on this remarkable artistic journey of dancing and live singing, promising a profoundly immersive experience into the essence of Shri Krishna's divine saga."

Penned by the renowned Indian lyricist and screenwriter, Padma Shri Awardee Prasoon Joshi, the musical offers audiences a journey into the lesser-known tales of Shri Krishna. It beautifully depicts his transitions from Vraj to Mewar and Mathura to Dwarka.

Under the direction of Shruti Sharma, a seasoned theatre director with expertise in musical theatre, the production showcases the talents of over 180 artists, vividly bringing to life the convergence of Shri Krishna’s divine forms, as his Shrinathji and Dwarkadheesh swaroops are portrayed together for the first time in a musical play. From Krishna's playful escapades as the mischievous cowherd in Gokul, endearing himself to the village folk, to his profound role as the wise charioteer imparting the timeless wisdom of the Bhagavad Gita, the musical captures the essence of Krishna's multifaceted persona in a spellbinding manner.

Its allure is heightened by a soul-stirring soundtrack containing 20 original songs composed by ace music composer duo Sachin-Jigar. The music blends Western symphonic elements, specially recorded in Budapest, with Indian classical music, along with Haveli Sangeet, Rajasthani and Gujarati folk, and Hindustani semi-classical genres.

Award-winning Bollywood production designer Omung Kumar intricately weaves scenes that transport viewers to ancient India. The show is creatively produced by seasoned professionals Parthiv Gohil and Viral Rachh, with National Award-winning writer Raam Mori providing in-depth story research.

Choreographers Bertwin D'Souza and Shampa Gopikrishna's exquisite dance sequences, performed by over 60 dancers, further immerse viewers in the vibrant world of Krishna. Shampa Gopikrishna continues the legacy of her late father, the legendary Kathak maestro and choreographer Natraj Shri Gopikrishna.

Celebrated costume designer Neeta Lulla, known for her work on numerous iconic Indian films, brings mythical characters to life with over 1,800 intricately designed costumes, highlighting the divine playfulness, bravery, and philosophical depth of the characters.

Audiences are sure to be enchanted by the mesmerizing world of "Rajadhiraaj: Love Life Leela" at NMACC - The Grand Theatre—an unforgettable journey into the essence of Shri Krishna's divine saga.

Tickets are now available at nmacc.com and bookmyshow.com