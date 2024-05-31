Raja Kumari shares her experience of working with A R Rahman

Rapper and songwriter Raja Kumari revealed that she considers the Oscar and Grammy-winning maestro A R Rahman as her ‘musical father’ who helped her find her identity as a fusion artiste.

Sharing her experience of working with Rahman, the hip-hopper, last in the news for the ‘Jawan’ title track that featured her and Anirudh Ravichander, she said, “Rahman sir was the first fusion artiste I saw while growing up in America. The way he used to blend so many different sounds; whatever was happening in America, he would find a way to bring that to his music.”

She then noted that Rahman’s music ‘really helped me find my identity as a fusion artiste’.

Raja Kumari further said that her parents actually wanted her to quit music till the day she met Rahman and showed her picture with him to them.

The singer further shared her excitement for ‘Nexa Music: Season 3’, which has gone multilingual this time.