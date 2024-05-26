Rahul Kohli recalls losing role in ‘Fantastic Four’

London: Rahul Kohli almost became a part of the ‘Marvel Cinematic Universe’ as he tried out for the role of Reed Richards, also known as Mister Fantastic, in the upcoming film ‘Fantastic Four’. Kohli, known for his roles in shows such as ‘iZombie’ and ‘The Haunting of Bly Manor’, lost the part to Pedro Pascal.

Given the secrecy around MCU projects, the English actor of Indian origin said that he was still unsure about whether he could talk about the film.

“Yeah, I don’t know if I’m allowed to talk about it, but I didn’t get it, is the important thing. But on good days, I see ‘Constantine’. It will flare up once again. And I love all of them. On good days, you’re like, ‘Man, I’m wanted!’ People really want to see it. You’re the guy that people will shout out for anything. On bad days, ‘It’s a reminder that you’re not the guy. You’re not there. These are the roles you’ll never get’. So, it’s sweet and it’s perspective. It’s how you feel about yourself,” Kohli said on the ‘Salaam Nerds’ podcast.

‘Fantastic Four’ will also feature Vanessa Kirby as Sue, Joseph Quinn as Johnny Storm, Econ Moss-Bachrach as Ben Grimm, Julia Garner as Silver Surfer, Paul Walter-Hauser, John Malkovich, Ralph Ineson and Natasha Lyonne.

Directed by Matt Shakman, the movie is slated to be released on July 25, 2025.