Rahul Dev thanks well-wishers for support after brother Mukul Dev's death

New Delhi: Actor Rahul Dev said he is grateful to all the people who have extended their support to the family following the death of his younger brother Mukul Dev.

Mukul, known for his roles in projects such as “Son of Sardaar”, “Yamla Pagla Deewana” and “Jai Ho”, passed away on May 24. The actor was 54.

Rahul shared a post on his ‘Instagram’ handle on Sunday featuring Mukul's picture. "Sincere thanks to all, for the love and kind wishes showered on Mukul... Grateful," he wrote in the caption.

Many celebrities, including Sushmita Sen, Salman Khan, Sonu Sood and Hansal Mehta, remembered the actor by sharing posts on social media after the news of his death surfaced.

Mukul's last rites were held at Dayanand Mukti Dham crematorium in Nizamuddin West in Delhi on Saturday.

He was also known for co-writing filmmaker Hansal's critically acclaimed 2017 movie "Omerta", starring Rajkummar Rao.