Rahul Banerjee plays indie filmmaker in ‘Hema Malini’

Director Paramita Munsi is busy working on her next Bengali film, ‘Hema Malini’. Before anyone thinks the film is a biopic on the popular Bollywood actress, here’s the clarification. Instead, it delves into the journey of an independent filmmaker, Manik Mukherjee, portrayed by Rahul Arunoday Banerjee, who aspires to create a film titled ‘Hema Malini’. The narrative also features Roshni Dutta in the role of an astrologer.

Senior actor Chiranjeet Chakraborty plays a crucial role in the film as Dr Dharmendra. The cast also includes Chaiti Ghoshal, Debleena Dutt, Kanchana Maitra, Papiya Adhikari, Papiya Rao and Bhaswar Chatterjee alongside Chaiti Ghoshal in significant roles.

Although ‘Hema Malini’ isn’t a biopic, the director said that her own life shares parallels with the narrative of Manik Mukherjee. “I know all the characters in this film, so I’ve included myself as a character too,” she revealed. Speaking about Rahul’s portrayal in the film, she said, “I needed an actor whose eyes still harbour dreams of making a difference in today’s world. Rahul embodies that spirit. This marks my first collaboration with him.”

She also explained that despite the film being titled ‘Hema Malini’, the central focus lies on the characters of Dr Dharmendra and Manik. Across various social structures, generations and perspectives, these two characters explore the shared values of life embodied by the concept of ‘Hema Malini’. It’s not merely a character’s name but a concept, an emotion that encompasses the essence of the entire film.