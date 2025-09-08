Raghu Dakat lives in the heart of Bengalis: Dev

Remember how Vidya Balan was dressed as a beggar and sat outside Hyderabad station when she was promoting ‘Bobby Jasoos’? She was playing a private detective in the film. In Diwali 2014, Shah Rukh Khan went on a tour for more than a month to promote ‘Happy New Year’. Film promotions have evolved over the years. Now, the makers want to reach the audience directly and one such way is to promote the film in their respective cities. With ‘Khadaan’ last year, actor-producer Dev had started the Bengal tour, where the cast and crew rode a bus and promoted the film across the state. As he gears up for the release of ‘Raghu Dakat’ this Durga Puja, Dev and producers ‘SVF’ again have placed their trust in the Bengal tour. The cast of ‘Raghu Dakat’ started their tour from Malda and their second stop was Balurghat.

Speaking at a promotional event in Balurghat, Dev reflected on playing Raghu Dakat, a Robinhood dacoit who lived in 18th-century Bengal. His words resonated with the thousands who had gathered to see him. “Raghu Dakat is not merely a character; he is an emotion that lives in the heart of Bengal. While researching the role, I realised that Raghu symbolises resistance, courage and the unbreakable spirit of our soil. I wanted to portray him in a way that every Bengali can feel proud of our heritage,” he said, his voice charged with conviction.

Over the past few days, Dev has travelled tirelessly across Bengal with Anirban Bhattacharya, Idhika Paul (his ‘Khadaan’ co-star), Sohini Sarkar, Om Sahani and others through bustling cities and small towns. Everywhere, people have turned up in overwhelming numbers, their faces glowing with anticipation, eager to hear about the making of the film and to glimpse their beloved star.

Dev has also undergone rigorous preparation to embody Raghu’s physicality, grit and aura. Yet beyond the craft, it is his emotional investment that makes this portrayal significant. “Cinema shouldn’t only entertain but also remind us of who we are. Bengal has countless legends and Raghu Dakat is one of them. I am proud to play him,” said Dev, who later travelled to Raiganj and Siliguri.