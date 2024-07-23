Raghav Juyal knew his character in ‘Kill’ will ‘open doors’ for him

Raghav Juyal knew that ‘Kill’ was going to open doors for him in the industry when he first auditioned for the action movie, directed by Nikhil Nagesh Bhat. Touted as India’s most violent film ever by its makers, the movie continues to enjoy a theatrical run in the third week. Also starring Lakshya and Tanya Maniktala, it has earned over Rs 20 crore at the box office.

Juyal, 33, who is famous for his dancing skills as well as comic timing as a host on dance reality shows, plays the antagonist in the movie.

“While watching the auditions, I realised this character was going to open doors for me as an actor in this industry and it did. Everyone loved it and I got amazing reviews,” the actor told PTI in an interview.

‘Kill’ follows the story of Army commando Amrit, who boards the train on which his girlfriend and her family are also travelling. However, things go awry when Fani (Juyal) and his gang enter the train and begin to mercilessly kill its passengers.

Admitting the portrayal of his character Fani has become a ‘turning point’ for him, Juyal said that just the other day, he got a message from filmmaker Anurag Kashyap.

“Anurag Kashyap sir messaged me and said, ‘I have watched the film and you have killed it’ and it is coming from Anurag Kashyap is something like... There is a bucket list to work with him. I feel like calling him and saying, ‘All the praise is fine, but I really want to work with you’. Even if you make me an AD, it’s fine.”

After performing extensive action in ‘Kill’, the actor said that he wants to explore the romantic genre now. “I really want to do some romantic projects. Like with Imtiaz Ali or someone to just explore my ‘roohani’ side.”

“I got passionate about acting later when I really understood what acting is. I began taking coaching.”