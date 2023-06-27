Radiating a sense of freshness

Powerhouse performer Rasika Dugal is known for her meticulous approach to role portrayal. From learning new skills to undergoing physical transformations, the actor consistently pushes boundaries to embody her characters authentically.

Very recently, she unveiled a new look, including a fresh hairstyle, for the character she is currently shooting.

Taking to her ‘Instagram’ handle, Rasika Dugal shared her look, leaving her followers in awe. With shorter hair and stylish bangs, the actor radiates a sense of freshness, for which she is garnering praise from fans and netizens alike. Her new hairstyle is a part of creating her character for the new show, a testament to her dedication to authenticity and the intricacies of her roles.

She posted a video and captioned it ‘Fringe Benefits’.

Alongside her remarkable new look, Rasika Dugal has an exciting lineup of projects set to be released this year, showcasing her versatility across various genres. Among the highly anticipated releases are the supernatural thriller ‘Adhura’ for ‘Amazon Prime Video’; sports drama ‘Spike’; ‘Lord Curzon Ki Haveli’, a black comedy Thriller; improv comedy ‘Fairy Folk’ and dramedy ‘Little Thomas’.

Her fans can also look forward to the actor’s reprisal of the beloved characters Neeti Singh in the third season of the critically acclaimed series ‘Delhi Crime’ and Beena Tripathi in the much-awaited third season of ‘Mirzapur’.