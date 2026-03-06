Radhikka Madan talks about the vulnerable core of Shyama in Prime Video’s ‘Subedaar’

If Subedaar Arjun Maurya is the Sher, his daughter Shyama is nothing short of a Sava Sher. In Prime Video’s action drama ‘Subedaar’, Radhikka Madan steps into a character that matches the Subedaar’s ferocity with a fire of her own. Fierce, volatile and emotionally layered, Shyama isn’t just a presence in Arjun Maurya’s world - she is a force that challenges it. Beneath the hardened exterior lies a woman shaped by survival, carrying wounds that run far deeper than they appear.

Recalling why she agreed to the film during the narration itself, Radhikka Madan said, “This is the first film where I have said yes during narration. ‘Subedaar’ was one thing that was being offered to me for a long time. When Suresh Sir narrated it to me, in the narration only, I said yes. The way he (Suresh Triveni) narrated it, the soul of the story is something that really pulled me. People have offered me characters who are physically strong, where there is some action, this happens, that happens and the character looks very strong from the outside, but I think the core of Shyama is so vulnerable. She is so soft inside. That layer really excited me because she's so broken. Everything else is a facade.”

Speaking about the vulnerability behind Shyama’s strength, Radhikka shared, “Her strength is a facade. Her survival is a facade. There's a reason why she's not soft in the world because her survival instinct is really, really high. She doesn’t feel safe anywhere. And she keeps running from things. So, I think those layers really excited me and made me say yes to the character.”

Explaining the inner conflict that shapes Shyama, Madan said, “She really wants to be like her mother. And she doesn’t like her father, but she’s actually her father.”

‘Subedaar’ is directed by Suresh Triveni, known for his acclaimed storytelling in ‘Tumhari Sulu’, ‘Jalsa’ and ‘Daldal’ and is produced by Vikram Malhotra, Anil Kapoor and Suresh Triveni. An ‘Opening Image Films’ production, in association with ‘Anil Kapoor Film & Communication Network’ (AKFCN), the film is a gritty, emotionally charged action-drama.

Written by Suresh Triveni and Prajwal Chandrashekar, it stars Anil Kapoor and Radhikka Madan in the lead roles, alongside Saurabh Shukla, Aditya Rawal, Faisal Malik, Mona Singh and Khushboo Sundar in pivotal roles.