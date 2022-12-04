Radhika Madan's character in 'Sanaa' is not a caricature

Radhika Madan is currently feeling completely overwhelmed by the response to her movie 'Sanaa', which is playing at multiple film festivals. The praise and love that the film is receiving on various platforms make her believe that everyone, regardless of background, can connect with the film.

In addition, the film was recently screened at the Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival. It was her first black carpet. Thus, it was very special to her as well. As aforementioned, she felt overwhelmed to see the warmth she got. She even stated that receiving such a response restored her faith in the way she approaches films.

'Sanaa' is about a headstrong and ambitious woman and during a conversation with a leading news agency, the actor admitted that the character has a special place in her heart. Radhika said her character in 'Sanaa' is not a caricature but a true representation of a headstrong woman.

Also, the film highlights the human side of the character and what goes into making a strong woman. Not just this, but the movie aims to spark a conversion among women and how they survive in a misogynist society. There are different layers to her character and the movie, which also reflect a change in society.

Finally, the actor stated that the way this film has been received makes her heart yearn for more such films.