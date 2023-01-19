Radhika Madan focuses on retaining the trust of filmmakers

Mumbai: Radhika Madan said instead of worrying about the box office performance of a film, she focuses on retaining the trust of filmmakers by upping her craft as an actor.

The actor, known for movies such as ‘Pataakha’, ‘Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota’, ‘Angrezi Medium’ and most recently ‘Kuttey’, said box office returns of a movie is something that is not in her hands.

“The stakes are high for my craft, not numbers as they are not in my hands. If I perform in a particular way and makers come to me again, I need to retain their trust by working even harder and offering something that they have not seen before. So, the stakes are high in terms of retaining that trust and upping your art and craft. The box office numbers, the success and failure are all external and it is not in my hands. What is in my hands is hard work, honesty and I take charge of that,” Madan told the top news agency.

The Delhi-born actor said she strives to grow every single day as a performer.

“The only thing that is there in my hands is hard work, honesty, the greed to live different lives. I want to put all of myself into every project. It is the co-actors, the producers, the directors, every one of them as they extract something out of me which I didn’t even think I had in me. I feel blessed to be a part of this company and to grow every single day,” she added.

Madan most recently starred in ‘Kuttey’, which marks the directorial debut of Aasmaan Bhardwaj, son of critically acclaimed filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj.

Going forward, the 27-year-old actor has an equally exciting line-up of movies that will show her in diverse avatars.

She stars in ‘Kacchey Limbu’ and ‘Sanaa’ as well as the Hindi remake of Tamil hit ‘Soorarai Pottru’, headlined by Akshay Kumar.