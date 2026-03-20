Rabir Ghar to unveil first anthem in Kolkata

For many, Rabindranath Tagore remains a spiritual refuge, his songs and poetry offering solace, strength and emotional grounding. For the students and faculty of Rabir Ghar Sangeet Research Centre in Kolkata, Tagore represents far more than a literary icon. He is an abode of peace, a guiding force to navigate life and a symbol of love and intellectual freedom. This Saturday, the institution will mark a major milestone as it releases its first-ever anthem, ‘Amra Rabir Ghar’.

Rooted in the ethos of Rabindra Sangeet, the anthem’s lyrics have been penned by Jayanta Saha, while the music has been composed by noted singer-composer Santanu Roychowdhury. Describing the composition, Roychowdhury said, “This is a Bengali prayer song inspired by Rabindra Sangeet. It is the first time we are releasing an anthem for Rabir Ghar.”

Santanu and his wife, Nabanita Roychowdhury, have been the driving force behind the institution. Continuing their tradition, the duo, along with the students and faculty members, will also unveil the fifth edition of ‘Sahitya Patra: Ananter Ahobaan’ this year. The annual literary compilation features around 18-20 contributions, including short stories and poems by students and faculty.

The programme will be held at Dev Guest House and Banquet in Dum Dum Cantonment, where, alongside the anthem launch, students of Rabir Ghar will present a musical performance.

For over 34 years, Rabir Ghar has been nurturing musical talent in Kolkata, offering training not only in Rabindra Sangeet but also in voice culture and classical music.