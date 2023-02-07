Raashii Khanna unsure about Bollywood actors’ acceptance in south

Raj and DK’s upcoming web series ‘Farzi’ marks the Hindi debut of Tamil star Vijay Sethupathi. Like him, many actors from the southern film industry have been accepted in the north, including Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, Madhavan, Siddharth and others. However, rarely has any Bollywood actor made it big in the south and actor Raashii Khanna doubts whether any actor from the north will ever be accepted by the audience in the south.

In a new interview, Raashii’s ‘Farzi’ co-actor Shahid Kapoor was asked about not doing any project in a language other than Hindi, to which he reacted, “I haven’t been offered any film in another language.” His statement prompted Raashii to express her apprehension about the acceptance of north Indian actors in the south.

“Honestly, when it comes to acceptance of male heroes in the north doing a south film, I don’t know how well that will be accepted in the south, that too as a mainstream hero,” she told a popular entertainment channel. This made filmmaker DK from the Raj and DK duo point out how many Bollywood actors have essayed the roles of villains in south Indian films and even Bollywood actresses have starred in movies in the south.