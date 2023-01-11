Raashii Khanna opens up on being a part of Sidharth Malhotra's 'Yodha'

Ahead of the release of her second web series, ‘Farzi’, Raashii Khanna is also opening up about her other big project for 2023, ‘Yodha’, starring Sidharth Malhotra.

The actor is returning to Hindi films after a decade. She first made her film debut as John Abraham’s wife in the 2013 thriller ‘Madras Café’ which was directed by Shoojit Sircar. After that, she mostly concentrated her work in the Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam film industries.

This year, she is concentrating on her Hindi projects after 2022, which saw the release of a slew of feature films in Tamil and Telugu. With ‘Yodha’, she got to play the part of a typical Hindi film heroine. Directed by Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha, ‘Yodha’ is a mainstream commercial action film. But the actor insists that she has a lot of responsibility for her character in the film. She is not sidelined as a female actor.

‘Yodha’ will be released on July 7, 2023.

Speaking to a leading news agency, Raashii said that working on ‘Yodha’ alongside Sidharth and Disha Patani on the ‘Dharma Productions’ film was a childhood dream for her.

“Initially, I thought only certain people got to be a ‘Dharma’ heroine. I didn’t think it was easy for people who come from outside to bag such films. So, the fact that I am in this film opens doors for others,” she shared.