Raashii Khanna finally fulfills her dream of working in a ‘Dharma’ film

Raashii Khanna is being lauded for her role in the action-packed thriller ‘Yodha’, which also stars Sidharth Malhotra and Disha Patani. The film is produced by Karan Johar’s ‘Dharma Productions’. With this, Raashii has fulfilled her dream of being a ‘Dharma’ heroine.

“I have always had that dream of being a part of a ‘Dharma’ film, wearing a chiffon saree and being in a place where there’s snow all around. With ‘Yodha’, I am wearing a saree, but I didn’t get a song like that. I’m halfway there,” she said in an ‘Instagram’ live.

Directed by debutant duo Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha, the high-octane action thriller follows Arun Katyal, the commanding officer of an elite unit, the Yodha Task Force, on a thrilling rescue operation.

Recently, Sidharth visited Delhi to promote the film. At the event, he spoke highly of the movie. He said, “ ‘Yodha’ is a completely fictitious story. We have created a new task force – Yodha. So, when you create something from zero, then you can take a lot of liberties. We have done many variations in the film and also the action I got to perform is very different from ‘Shershaah’.”

Sidharth’s wife-actor Kiara Advani has been raving about his performance in the film. Taking to her ‘Instagram Stories’, she posted a video where a female fan cheered loudly and showed support as the actor appeared on the big screen.

Earlier, taking to her official ‘Instagram’ handle, she gave a shoutout writing, “Sidharth Malhotra, you’ve made us all so proud! Your best. One of the best in this genre.”