R Madhavan was ‘heartbroken’ when RHTDM flopped initially

R Madhavan, who is at the ‘55th International Film Festival of India’ (IFFI) in Goa for the premiere of his film ‘Hisaab Barabar’ opened up about his iconic movie ‘Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein’ which was re-released in August this year to mark its 25th anniversary.

Produced by Vashu Bhagnani’s ‘Pooja Entertainment’, ‘Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein’ also starred Dia Mirza and Saif Ali Khan. The film marked the Bollywood debut of Madhavan and Dia.

Speaking to a top news organisation, Madhavan shared how ‘heartbroken’ he felt when the movie flopped during its initial release but said he was happy it eventually became a classic. The actor also expressed that it feels wonderful that the film was re-released after 25 years and earned more than it did during its original run.

“When it was first released, it didn’t do well; it was a flop. So, I remember being heartbroken. I had gone to all the temples and made sure I had left no stone unturned to make the film the way it was supposed to, but it was heartbreaking. Little did I realise that fortune and fate had a big story for me. It was re-released after 25 years and made more money than it did originally. It’s wonderful to be recognised for doing a film 25 years later,” he said.

‘Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein’ was released in 2001. The romantic drama, directed by Gautham Vasudev Menon, was a remake of his own Tamil film ‘Minnale’, released in the same year. A couple of years ago, rumours surfaced online that the makers of the film were planning to make a sequel.

The ‘Shaitaan’ star also shared an interesting observation about his movies, revealing that whenever he performed ‘romance on the train’, those films performed exceptionally well.