R Madhavan is the devil incarnate in 'Shaitaan' trailer

The makers of Ajay Devgn, R Madhavan and Jyotika’s upcoming film ‘Shaitaan’ very recently released the trailer. Helmed by Vikas Bahl, the film is all set to be released in theatres on March 8. The gripping ‘Shaitaan’ trailer unfolded an intense plot.

Madhavan, portraying the antagonist, seeks refuge at Ajay and Jyotika’s house. Though Jyotika senses impending danger and asks her husband to be rid of Madhavan, it’s already too late. Claiming to have hypnotised their daughter, he uses her as a weapon against them.

Madhavan’s motives remain obscure, prompting Ajay and Jyotika to fight desperately to save their daughter. The film promises a blend of action, emotional drama and spine-tingling suspense. Fans on the internet loved the trailer and expressed their excitement for the upcoming film.

Ajay previously shared his first look from the film and said, “Jab baat apne parivaar par aaye, tab woh har shaitaan se lad jaayega.” R Madhavan will play the ‘Shaitaan’ in the film and he shared his first look with the caption, “Main hoon shaitaan.”

The makers recently released the first song from the film, titled ‘Khushiyan bator lo’. Crooned by Jubin Nautiyal, the music for the song is backed by Amit Trivedi.

‘Shaitaan’ has been co-produced by Ajay Devgn, Jyoti Deshpande, Abhishek Pathak and others. The film also stars Janki Bodiwala and Aangad Maaholay in pivotal roles.