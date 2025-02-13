Queen is Back: Deepika Padukone turns heads in stunning black gown

Deepika Padukone has been ruling the big screen with back-to-back hits like ‘Kalki 2898 AD’, ‘Pathaan’, ‘Jawan’ and ‘Fighter’. On the personal front, she recently embraced motherhood, welcoming her baby girl, Dua, with her husband Ranveer Singh last year. After a brief time with motherhood, the actress has made a stunning comeback to the circuit with her first overseas appearance as the global brand ambassador at the global luxury jewellery and watch brand’s event in Dubai.

She recently attended an event, looking absolutely breathtaking in a black flowy gown with a plunging neckline. Deepika has effortlessly reclaimed her ‘IT girl’ status, proving once again why she is a true style icon. Fans couldn’t stop gushing over her elegance, flooding social media with praise.

A fan commented, “Excuse me! The way my jaw dropped! Oh my God!” Another fan wrote, “Oh Deepika, you’ll always be the IT girl.”

“You are so pretty OMG! Serving beauty, elegance and glow,” read a comment. A fan praised Deepika, writing, “Queen is back!”

“Oh, my word! Stunning,” read a fan’s comment. Another fan praised, writing, “The mother that you are.”

With her stunning appearance as the ultimate muse to Sabyasachi and now Global event, on the work front, Deepika is set to reprise her role in the much-anticipated sequel to her blockbuster ‘Kalki 2898 AD’, which was loved and hailed as iconic for her performance.