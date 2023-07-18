PVRINOX Pictures to release horror film 'Talk To Me' in India

Mumbai: ‘PVRINOX Pictures’ is set to bring Australian horror spectacle "Talk to Me" to Indian theatres on July 28.

Directed by Danny Philippou and Michael Philippou, the 2022 film is billed as a "chilling cinematic experience that will keep audiences on the edge of their seats".

According to the press release issued by ‘PVRINOX Pictures’, the story revolves around a group of friends who discover the secret to conjure spirits using an embalmed hand.

"They become involved in a risky game driven by curiosity and a desire for thrills. Their encounters with the supernatural take a dark turn when one member of the group delves too far into the spirit world, unleashing a malicious power that blurs the line between the living and the dead," the official synopsis reads.

Kamal Gianchandani, CEO of ‘PVRINOX Pictures’, said "Talk To Me” is a captivating blend of supernatural intrigue and emotional depth.

"It pushes the boundaries of storytelling, exploring the consequences of our actions and the complex dynamics of friendship. PVR INOX has always brought the finest of global content across varied genres to India. 'Talk to Me' is a horror film that masterfully blends a unique plot with surreal cinematic chills. It is tailor made to be viewed in all its big screen glory," he said in a statement.