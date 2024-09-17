'PVRINOX' announces Kareena Kapoor Khan Festival to mark her 25 years in cinema

New Delhi: Multiplex chain ‘PVRINOX Pictures’ has curated a film festival to celebrate the 25 years of Bollywood star Kareena Kapoor Khan in cinema.

“‘PVRINOX celebrates 25 Years of Kareena Kapoor Khan Festival’ is coming soon,” the multiplex chain said.

Kareena, who made her debut in 2000 with JP Dutta's cross-border love story "Refugee", shared the announcement on her official ‘Instagram’ page on Monday night.

"The blood in my veins, the magic on screen… My job I love… The fire within… Here’s to the next 25. Thank you to @pvrcinemas_official and @inoxmovies for curating this beautiful festival. So humbled," she wrote.

A black-and-white montage of the actor's films such as "Chameli", "Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham...", "Omkara", "Asoka", "Jab We Met" and her latest release "The Buckingham Murders" was also shared on social media.

Kareena, granddaughter of veteran filmmaker Raj Kapoor, also has films such as "Talaash: The Answer Lies Within", "Udta Punjab", "3 Idiots", "Bajrangi Bhaijaan", "Golmaal 3", "Veere Di Wedding" and "Crew" to her credit.

She will next be seen in "Singham Again", slated to be released on Diwali.