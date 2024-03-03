'Pushpa 2' would be nothing short of 'massive': Rashmika Mandanna

Telugu actor Rashmika Mandanna, best known for her stellar performance in the blockbuster film ‘Pushpa: The Rise’ alongside Allu Arjun, recently shared exciting updates about its much-anticipated sequel, ‘Pushpa: The Rule’.

In a recent interview with a popular entertainment agency, Mandanna teased fans with insights into the upcoming sequel, promising that it would be nothing short of ‘massive’. She revealed, “One thing I am going to promise is that it’s going to be massive. We are halfway through. We were just shooting a massive song sequence and when I go back, I will be shooting another song.”

Adding to the anticipation, Mandanna hinted at a unique release strategy for ‘Pushpa 2’, mentioning the possibility of a simultaneous release in Japan. She expressed, “We might release ‘Pushpa 2’ in Japan on the same day of the release. We are having those conversations.”

Reflecting on reuniting with the cast and crew, Mandanna shared her excitement, emphasising how the bond formed during the first film makes returning for the sequel feel like coming home. She enthused, “It starts feeling like home. When you finish one film and towards the end of the film, get really connected with the cast and crew, then you have part two coming and you’re like, ‘Yayy’.”

As for her character’s development in Pushpa 2, Mandanna hinted at intriguing twists and turns, revealing, “My role in ‘Pushpa 2’ is that now she has become the wife and with becoming the wife of Pushpa, there are still some responsibilities to carry. In ‘Pushpa 2’, there is a lot more drama and bigger conflicts that we are facing as characters. It’s going to be a lot more masala in part two.”