‘Pushpa 2’ trailer launch breaks records with highest number of live viewers in Indian cinema

The much-anticipated trailer launch of ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’ has created history by becoming the most-watched live event in Indian cinema. The event, which took place on November 17 at the iconic Gandhi Maidan in Patna, saw an unprecedented surge in online viewership, surpassing all previous records for any trailer or promotional event in the country.

‘Mythri Movie Makers’ shared the news on their social media handle with a caption that read, “His arrival means one thing - the existing records tumble. ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’ trailer launch event registers the highest number of live viewers for an event with 2.6 lakh concurrent viewers.”

Directed by Sukumar and starring Allu Arjun in the titular role, ‘Pushpa 2’ is the highly awaited sequel to the 2021 blockbuster ‘Pushpa: The Rise’. The film, which continues the journey of the rebellious Pushpa Raj, has generated immense buzz and the trailer launch was a long-anticipated moment for fans worldwide. The event streamed live on ‘YouTube’, attracting a staggering number of viewers and breaking records for live streaming in the Indian film industry.

Reports indicate that the trailer launch has more than 2.6 lakh concurrent viewers surpassing the previous high set by other major film events. Fans flocked to social media and streaming platforms, engaging in real-time reactions and discussions as the trailer unfolded.

‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’, directed by Sukumar, features Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil. The film is produced by ‘Mythri Movie Makers’ and ‘Sukumar Writings’ with music on ‘T-Series’. The film will be released on December 5, 2024.