‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’ has a Kolkata connection

Allu Arjun-starrer ‘Pushpa: The Rise’ broke all box office records. The songs are still a rage. So, there was a lot of excitement and anticipation among the audience for the second instalment of the film. Given the huge excitement among the fans, the makers have decided to release ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’ in six languages, including Bengali, thus making it the first pan-India film to have a release in the language. Now, this news is not new. It was known a few days ago that there would be a Bengali song in ‘Pushpa 2’.

‘Pushpa 2’ has a strong Kolkata connection, with Srijato penning the lyrics and Timir Biswas singing the track, ‘Pushpa Pushpa’. The song was released on Wednesday.

This is not the first time that Srijato wrote for a South film. The production team approached Srijato and asked, “Who would match the actor’s voice in Bengali?” Srijato suggested Timir’s name.

In an interview, music composer Devi Shri Prasad of ‘Pushpa 2’ explained how it took him more than two months to make the songs since he had to sit with the lyricists of each language.