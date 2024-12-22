‘Pushpa 2’ most watched film of 2024

Mumbai: Allu Arjun-starrer ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’ has emerged as the most-watched movie of the year 2024 with 10.8 lakh solo viewers, according to a year-end report by ‘BookMyShow’.

As 2024 draws to a close, the entertainment platform has come out with a report, titled ‘#BookMyShowThrowback’, highlighting the pivotal trends that defined cinematic experiences in India and globally, as well as the meteoric rise of live entertainment.

‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’ has become a runaway hit at the box office, shattering many records while earning Rs 1,500 crore at the global box office.

According to the report, which analysed data between January 1 to December 5, November 1 was a blockbuster day on ‘BookMyShow’ as the company sold a record-breaking 2.3 million tickets in just 24 hours.

The most watched movies of 2024 also included Hindi hits like ‘Stree 2’, ‘Singham Again’ and ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’ as well as ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ (Telugu), ‘HanuMan’ (Telugu), ‘Amaran’ (Tamil), ‘The Greatest of All Time’ (Tamil), ‘Devara’ (Telugu) and ‘Manjummel Boys’ (Malayalam).

The company revealed that one cinephile watched 221 movies during the year. Taking note of the trend of old movies re-releasing in theatres, the report said films like ‘Kal Ho Na Ho’, ‘Timbbad’, ‘Rockstar’ and ‘Laila Majnu’ turned ‘theatres into time machines for fans revisiting beloved classics’.

Hollywood films, especially franchise titles like ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’, ‘Dune: Part Two’, ‘Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes’ and ‘Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire’, set screens ablaze with high-octane excitement, it added.