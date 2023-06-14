Pulkit Samrat talks about his love for 'Fukrey' franchise

‘Fukrey’, which was released on June 14, 2013, recently completed 10 years. It not only proved to be a sleeper hit at the box office, but the film also achieved cult status. The characters, especially Choocha and Bholi Punjaban, are remembered by fans.

Pulkit Samrat, who played Hunny in the film, said in a recent interview that nobody thought the film would become so big. He stated that none of them thought that ‘Fukrey’ would be loved widely and get converted into a franchise film.

For the actor, it’s one of the greatest feelings to be a part of such a franchise. He also admitted that he runs out of words to describe the feeling he has about ‘Fukrey’.

Samrat further spoke about how every actor is like a ‘Fukra’ on the set. Someone or the other is goofing up and bringing the house down. For instance, Manjot Singh is very jovial and one would find him around food all the time.

Pulkit described Varun Sharma as Choocha in real life too, but he has a very professional approach to his craft.

Pulkit said that he and Richa Chadha have a common Delhi connection. He also shared that he learns something new from everyone on the sets.

The makers announced the release date of ‘Fukrey 3’ as December 1, 2023.

Pulkit said that there’s pressure with each instalment, but they’re together as a family and it’s like a passion project for them. They are the biggest fans of the franchise. Hence, they know the expectations which fans have from it. The actor promised that ‘Fukrey 3’ is going to be the funniest and the best part of the franchise that has come out so far.