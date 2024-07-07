Proud of Rajkummar Rao: Amit Sadh

For ‘Breathe’ actor Amit Sadh, his motorcycle acts as his therapist. The moment he starts riding, he imagines himself as a gladiator. Riding gives him a sense of freedom, leaving him alone with his thoughts, vulnerabilities and dreams. This passion for riding inspired him to shoot his new documentary, ‘Motorcycle Saved My Life’, which chronicles his extraordinary bike journey from Mumbai to Leh over 30 days. Travelling through the stunning landscapes of Theog, Sangla, Kaza, Jispa and Leh, the documentary promises viewers an inner look into his adventures and personal reflections.

In an interview with ‘Millennium Post’, the ‘Avrodh: The Siege Within’ actor opens up about how riding is therapeutic for him, whether he feels he has received his due recognition in Bollywood and his thoughts on his ‘Kai Po Che!’ co-star Rajkummar Rao.

You have documented your bike adventure and your love for the open road in your ‘YouTube’ series, ‘Motorcycle Saved My Life’.

I’m a very private person. I do a lot of expeditions and adventures. I have wanted to do something with motorcycling for a long time now. It didn’t happen. And when I was doing this trip, my team thought it was about time I documented it. To be honest, this is just the first step in sharing my thoughts, writing and my life. There’s so much joy and love that comes from people who are watching it.

So, can we expect more episodes?

This will continue. My plan is to experience India and document it. I don’t want to live in this misconception that I’m doing this to inspire people and show them the country. People have already seen the country. My core voice with ‘Motorcycle Saved My Life’ is to go out of my comfort zone and connect with the universe, people, nature and of course, India. When I ride, I forget that I am an actor. I become a human again and get comfortable with my vulnerabilities and dreams.

Don’t you think the motorcycle riding culture has also evolved in India?

Oh, yes. There’s discipline and integrity to it. It’s like a hobby - like a religion. It makes me happy that people are getting out of their homes and having adventures because adventure teaches you so much. Riding also gives a sense of solidarity and community building. I still think it’s a start and a big wave is about to come.

What has riding taught you?

I feel motorcycling is out of the world, especially if you ride in India. There’s so much biodiversity. And then, of course, there’s freedom. There’s no opponent. The only opponent is you, your thoughts, vulnerabilities, dreams and shortcomings.

You have been part of fine films be it ‘Kai Po Che!’, ‘Sultan or ‘Gold’. But do you think Bollywood has been kind to you with offers? Did you get your dues?

I’m alive and happy. I got more than what I wanted and this concept of dues comes from a positioned thought. I think there’s a lot of pride in this thought. There was a phase in my life a few years ago when I started wondering if I got my dues. But my bike is my psychiatrist. The moment I ride, my thoughts change. I told myself that I was not going to get into this trap and victimise myself. I call myself a gladiator. Of course, I want to do more good films, but I have got more than I deserve.

Of movies and friendships

Are you in touch with your ‘Kai Po Che!’ co-star Rajkummar Rao?

Sadly, I’m not and I won’t blame Rajkummar. I’m very proud of him. I think he’s doing an amazing job. But whenever we meet, I know there will only be love and respect.

Your character, Kabir Sawant in the hit web series ‘Breathe’ was highly appreciated. Can we expect more seasons?

I haven’t heard from the makers on this yet. But I am grateful for getting to play Kabir.