Prosenjit, Subhashree unite for first time in ‘Abhhiman’

At a time when two iconic Bengali cinema halls are closed due to a lack of Bengali releases and dwindling audiences, the mahurat of a new Bengali film comes as a much-needed silver lining. On Thursday morning, NT1 Studio, a landmark of the Bengali film industry, was abuzz as the cast and crew of ‘Abhhiman’ gathered to mark the beginning of their journey.

‘Abhhiman’ is the debut production venture of actors Jisshu Sengupta and Saurav Das under their banner ‘Why So Serious Films’. While Jisshu has previously been associated with production, this is the first time the two actors have teamed up as producers. Despite the playful name of their production house, the film promises to be an intense and layered narrative where ego, jealousy and love form the emotional core.

Helmed by Indraadip Dasgupta, the film boasts a stellar cast including Prosenjit Chatterjee, Subhashree Ganguly, Jisshu, Kanchan Mallick, Ananya Banerjee and others. This marks Indraadip’s second collaboration with Subhashree after the success of ‘Grihapravesh’. Interestingly, ‘Abhhiman’ will see Prosenjit and Subhashree sharing screen space for the first time, while Prosenjit and Jisshu have previously delivered several successful films together. “I have always wanted to be associated with good cinema and I feel there’s no harm in even begging directors for a good role,” said Prosenjit, whose recent Kakababu outing ‘Vijaynagarer Hirey’ enjoyed a successful run at the box office.

For Subhashree, the film represents an opportunity for growth. “I can’t even imagine how much I will learn and take back from this film,” she said. The film’s poster was also unveiled at the ceremony. It features a guitar and a rose placed on chairs inside an auditorium, hinting at romance and emotional conflict. Described as a love triangle, ‘Abhhiman’ is expected to have a strong musical backbone, especially given Indraadip’s reputation as an accomplished composer. Poet-lyricist Srijato has penned the screenplay and dialogues.

The film is set to go on floors from March 5. The mahurat ceremony was also attended by celebrated directors Srijit Mukherji and Avijit Sen.